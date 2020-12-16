Biden selects Buttigieg to head transportation department

(NBC News) President elect Joe Biden has chosen former mayor and Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg to serve as Secretary of Transportation.

If confirmed, he'd be the nation's first openly gay presidential cabinet member.

"I learned something about some of the limits that exist in this country when it comes to who is allowed to belong," Buttigieg said after being introduced by Prsident-elect Biden Wednesday.

At 38, Buttigieg would also be one of the youngest members members of a cabinet that Biden promises will reflect the nation it serves.

