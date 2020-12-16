California reports record virus death count as cases spiral

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases and 293 deaths, setting new records as hospitals struggled to keep up with the surge. State health officials said Wednesday a change in data processing added 12,630 previous cases to the count, but the new virus cases remained a daily record. The state has been grappling with soaring cases and hospitalizations. Most of California’s 40 million residents are under stay-at-home orders because of dwindling intensive care unit capacity. Hospitals are filling up so fast that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses.