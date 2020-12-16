Dec. 16: Iowa surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 recoveries, 6 more deaths reported in Woodbury County

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,986 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 258,251 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 260,237 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 200,779 have recovered, an increase of 4,635 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 14 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,354.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (200,779) and the number of deaths (3,354) from the total number of confirmed cases (260,779) shows there are currently 56,104 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 5,745 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,294,629 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate decreased to 13.9%, which is down from 14.2%.

According to the health department's latest report, 776 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 798 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 152 are in the ICU with 85 on ventilators. State data shows 72% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 141 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,134 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 51 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,559. To date, 9,615 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported six additional virus-related deaths, bringingWoodbury County's death toll to 151.

A total of 60 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 35 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 54 new cases were reported for a total of 3,433 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,819 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, bringing its total to 21.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,438 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 11 since yesterday. Of those cases, 983 have recovered.

Clay County has had ten virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 19 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,599. Of those cases, 1,187 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 12.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,121 cases on Tuesday, and that number rose to 3,150 by Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 2,485 have recovered.

Two additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 42.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 27 additional cases bringing its total to 4,116. Of those cases, 3,434 have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 39 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Sioux County.