Dec. 16: Nebraska reports 1,242 new cases, 10 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,242 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 152,103.

Ten additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,448.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 646 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 677 residents on Tuesday. A total of 4,908 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 85,915 an increase of 788 from Tuesday.

So far, 808,043 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 655,544 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported six new positive cases in Cedar County on Wednesday, bringing its total to 634. Of those cases, 368 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been eight virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Local health officials have confirmed ten more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 3,484.

Dakota County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 52.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported four more COVID-19 cases in Dixon County, with its total now at 500. Of those cases, 347 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 16 new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 808. Officials say 595 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Ten new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 891. Of those cases, 679 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, these counties were omitted from today's update and will be included again once the next update is released.