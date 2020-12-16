Dec. 16: South Dakota reporting 1,300 total COVID-19 deaths, vaccines administered in Clay and Yankton Counties

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 905 more cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 92,603.

According to Wednesday's report, 677 of the new cases are confirmed and 228 are probable.

State health officials say there are 10,987 active cases in the state, a decrease of 532 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 39 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,300.

State data reported 1,397 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 80,316.

Currently, 412 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 435. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,265 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had five new cases, bringing its total to 1,432. Of those cases, 1,342 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 21.

Vaccines have yet to be administered in Bone Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 14 new cases, keeping its total to 1,527. State health officials say 1,362 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Three doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clay County.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,155 to 6,220. Officials say 5,442 of those cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lincoln County has had 57 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Seventy-four doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 13 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,453. So far, 1,234 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had two additional virus-related deaths reported, bringing its death toll to 27.

No vaccines have yet to be administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 30 new cases, bringing the total to 2,271. Officials say 1,844 of those cases have recovered.

One new virus-related death has been reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 18 deaths connected to COVID-19.

One COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in Yankton County.