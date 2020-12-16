Douglas County to spend $10 million in virus money on center

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County plans to spend $10 million in federal coronavirus aid on its new justice center complex. The county’s board approved the expenditure Tuesday after hearing hours of debate. The $10 million will pay for additional costs for the center, which has an estimated $120 million price tag. Opponents say the federal funds should be used to to fight the coronavirus pandemic, not on the justice center project. Douglas County received $166 million in CARES Act money for certain COVID-19 relief expenses. It allocated $26.5 million of that money for public safety and public health expenses, and the $10 million comes from that money.