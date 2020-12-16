Employees at Norfolk, NE hospital begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Employees at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, Nebraska, received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

According to the hospital website, the vaccination is not mandatory.

But more than 70-percent of employees have opted-in, to get it.

The website also states, facility administrators and staff stand committed to their mission and serving patients across the region -- and the vaccine is just one of the tools they will use to continue the fight against COVID-19.

Faith Regional's website indicates, due to the limited supply of doses, initially, they will only be vaccinating staff, per the federal and state directives for distribution of the vaccine.

Employees in the high-risk category will be given first priority.