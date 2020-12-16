Florida might shut down bay known nationally for its oysters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida agency is expected to shut down oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay through the end of 2025 on Wednesday. That would deal a blow to an area that historically produced 90% of the state’s oysters and 10% of the nation’s. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is scheduled to vote on the closure during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. The commission issued an emergency order in July shutting down oyster harvesting on Aug. 1 until it considers the five-year shutdown. The industry has struggled for years, in large part due to a drain on freshwater flowing into the bay. Atlanta uses the water upstream as a water supply.