Fog and sun both in the forecast heading into Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the third straight day this workweek, we saw a lot of clouds around the regions with even some areas of fog.

We’re going to stay with a lot of clouds again during the night in eastern Siouxland while a little clearing will take place out to the west with lows in the upper teens.

Eastern Siouxland will also see the best chance of areas of fog and some of that could become rather dense toward Thursday morning.

Those low clouds and fog will be slow to burn off Thursday morning in eastern Siouxland, but the rest of us should start to see more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

A cold front moves through on Friday.

