IDPH: Iowa will not receive the volume of vaccine initially anticipated

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified that the state will not receive the volume of vaccine initially anticipated.

In a press release, the IDPH said the federal government had notified Iowa, as well as all other states, they will receive a reduced allocation of COVID-19 vaccine.s

The IDPH says Iowa's allocation may be reduced by as much as 30%, but state health officials are working to gain confirmation and additional details from the federal government.

"It will take us some time to work through the next steps and adjust our planning," said the IDPH press release. "We will provide updates as quickly as we are able to as we confirm additional information."