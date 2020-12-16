In ‘Ma Rainey,’ channeling the blues of August Wilson

NEW YORK (AP) — George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is the second movie adaptation of August Wilson’s plays in an ambitious project spearheaded by Denzel Washington. Following “Fences” and “Ma Rainey,” he intends to continue adapting Wilson’s famed Century Cycle, a 10-play series spanning each decade of the 20th century. “Ma Rainey” has spawned two of the most acclaimed performances of the year in Viola Davis as Ma, and the late Chadwick Boseman as the young trumpeter Levee. Both are widely expected to earn Oscar nominations. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” begins streaming Friday on Netflix.