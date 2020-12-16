MacKenzie Scott says she has given $4.1 billion to charity

SEATTLE (AP) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, says she has given away $4.1 billion in the past four months to hundreds of organizations as part of a giving pledge she announced last year. The Seattle Times reports Scott announced her pandemic-era philanthropy in a Medium post Tuesday, writing that the pandemic has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires. Scott says she asked a team of advisers to help her “accelerate” her 2020 giving with immediate help to those financially gutted by the pandemic. She says the team used a data-driven approach, identifying organizations specifically in communities with high food insecurity, racial inequity and other factors.