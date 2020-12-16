Man ruled insane, not guilty in shooting near a Waffle House

A man accused of shooting and wounding a police officer outside a Waffle House restaurant in Florida has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. The Florida Times-Union reports that 29-year-old Jovan Sisljagic will remain in custody after a Duval County judge committed him last month to a state mental hospital. The order says the Bosnia native suffers from a major mental illness and is manifestly dangerous to himself and others. Officials say that in August 2018, Sisljagic shot at a passing police vehicle in Jacksonville Beach. Officials say Cpl. William Eierman and two other officers then exchanged gunfire with Sisljagic. Eierman and Sisljagic were both wounded.