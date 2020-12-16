MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has reclassified the Negro Leagues as a major league and will count the statistics and records of its 3,400 players as part of its history.

The league said it was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of its founding.

The Negro Leagues consisted of seven leagues that existed from 1920-48. Those leagues were excluded in 1969 when the Special Committee on Baseball Records identified six official “major leagues” dating to 1876.

The change means Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige could add nearly 150 victories to his total.