Sioux City Musketeers deliver toys to three local nonprofits

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers are helping bring smiles to dozens of Siouxland kids this Christmas.

The team had toys for three local nonprofit organizations, including Toys for Tots. The delivery took place Wednesday morning at Fleet Farm.

The toys were purchased with a $5,000 dollar donation from Winkler Roofing.

The coordinator for Toys for Tots says every year the number of families in need goes up. He says this year, they accepted an application from 575 families, so getting this delivery from the Muskies was a blessing.

"All in all the donations have been very well as a matter of fact I think the donations have even stepped up a little bit because people realize it has been a harder year this year than it has been in the past," said Bob Holsinger, Toys for Tots coordinator.

Muskies player Christian Jimenez said it was a special opportunity to give back to a community, which always supports the team.

"Helping out the less fortunate kids is something pretty special, thinking back to time as a kid it was something special, Christmas time, and the fact that we can make a little kids' that much better is huge, and it's a really good feeling," said Jimenez.

This is the 18th year the Muskies have teamed up with Toys For Tots.