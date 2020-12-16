Nebraska mayors call on state to finish promised roadwork

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A coalition of Nebraska mayors is calling on state officials to finish a series of highway upgrades that were unveiled in 1988 but never completed because of a lack of funding. The mayor sent a letter to state lawmakers, urging them to make roads a top priority in the 2021 legislative session. They also questioned why Nebraska is one of two states that don’t use bonding to finance highway projects. The mayors are pushing for the completion of the Nebraska Expressway System, which was designed to connect the state’s larger cities to one another and the interstate system with four-lane highways. They note that, of the 600 miles of four-lane highways that were promised, nearly one-third are still unfinished.