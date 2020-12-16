Norfolk city officials: Mask mandate received well so far

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV)- Three weeks ago, the Norfolk City Council passed a mask mandate by a unanimous vote.

The ordinance says residents must wear face coverings inside of places that are open to the general public. If someone fails to comply with the ordinance, they could be fined $25.

Despite many people opposing the ordinance at that Nov. 23 meeting, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller says that there have not been any issues so far.

"We've been very pleased, the public is overall complying and we have virtually had no concerns or problems over the last couple weeks since the mandate went into effect" said Miller.

Chief Miller also said, to his knowledge, no one has received a citation yet. He said that most of the calls the Police Division has received are "educational" phone calls to inform people about how they can best comply with the mask mandate.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning thinks the mandate has served its purpose.

"I think It's helped us start to get control of the high number of new cases that we saw several weeks ago…peaking several weeks ago and I think most people have complied" said Moenning.

He also said they were compelled to put the mandate in place because, at the time, Norfolk's hospital had a high capacity rate that reached 95%, while the area also faced some of the highest numbers of new transmissions.