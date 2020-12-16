OABCIG star DeJean signs with Iowa; Hinton’s Anderson to UNI

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Wednesday was national letter of intent day for high school athletes who want to play in college. Two Siouxland standouts are looking to continue their careers in-state.

OABCIG senior Cooper DeJean signed Wednesday morning with the University of Iowa. DeJean led the Falcons to back-to-back state championships, in Class 2A in 2019, and this year in Class 1A.

As a quarterback, DeJean accounted for nearly 10,000 total yards over the past two seasons, with 125 total touchdowns. He was also a safety in high school, the position he'll play in Iowa City.

"It's a dream come true," said DeJean. "To make it official now, with all of these guys here who have helped me get to this point and supported me along the way, so it definately means a lot."

DeJean joins a Hawkeye program that is one of the most stable in the country.

Head Coach Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa since 1999, and is third all-time in Big Ten wins. That stability was attactive to DeJean.

"I just felt that it was a good fit for me. I grew up a Hwkeye fan, and the coaches there made me feel comfortable. with my decision, so I thnk it was an easy decision for me."

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hinton senior Derek Anderson signed to play football at Northerrn Iowa. Anderson was a quarterback at Hinton, accounting for 15 touchdowns last season.

He was also the Blackhawks seocnd-leading tackler at linebacker, but he'll play defensive end for the Panthers. As a wrestler, Anderson is ranked second in the state at 200 pounds, something that UNI liked.

"My wrestling and things I've done on the wrestling mat were definitely a big part of why they wanted me to play defensive end," said Anderson. "They knew I was a guy working all season and also had the skills that a wrestler has, with core strength and leverage and that stuff. It was definitely a big deal being a wrestler for getting the opportunity to play defensive end."

Anderson also had offers from South Dakota and the University of Sioux Falls, among others.