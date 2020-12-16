Omaha suburb drops its mask mandate 10 days after it began

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — One Omaha suburb dropped its mask mandate 10 days after it took effect after the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the state declined. Papillion officials linked their mandate to the level of virus hospitalizations when they approved it earlier this month and joined more than a dozen other Nebraska cities in requiring masks. The Papillion mask rule was eliminated this week because COVID-19 cases accounted for less than 20% of the state’s hospital beds over the past 14 days. That metric is similar to the standard Gov. Pete Ricketts uses to determine whether to tighten or relax social distancing restrictions in the state.