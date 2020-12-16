Paris court convicts former Vatican envoy of sexual assault

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court has convicted a former Vatican ambassador to France of sexually assaulting five men in 2018 and 2019, and handed him a suspended 8-month prison sentence. The path for the prosecution of 76-year-old Luigi Ventura was cleared after the Vatican lifted his immunity in July 2019. His trial in absentia started on Nov. 10, and he was not present for Wednesday’s verdict. Five men alleged that they had suffered Ventura’s “hands on the buttocks” during his public diplomatic duties in France. The case erupted in February 2019 amid multiple sex scandals affecting the Catholic Church. Ventura has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.