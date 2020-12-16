Robinhood accused of downplaying the risks of trading

Regulators in Massachusetts claim Robinhood Financial targets and manipulates inexperienced investors and has failed to prevent costly outages on its popular stock trading platform. In an administrative complaint filed Wednesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin alleges that Robinhood’s business practices violate state securities laws. The state seeks an unspecified fine against Robinhood, among other penalties. Robinhood has nearly half a million customers in Massachusetts with accounts valued at more than $1.6 billion, according to the complaint. The Menlo Park, California-based company said it disagrees with the complaint and intends to mount a vigorous defense.