Sioux City hospitals prepare for first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City hospitals continue to prepare for their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, which could arrive this week.

"What's the latest in preparations for the vaccine arrival?" asked Matt Breen.

"We have been preparing for this for several weeks… every since we got word that the vaccine was coming," said Dr. Larry Volz, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. "The vaccine has not arrived yet. But, we've been preparing for our systems and our staff to administer that vaccine when it arrives. We've been identifying all our providers, our front-facing caregivers that are face-to-face with COVID patients on a daily basis. They're going to get vaccinated first. And, then we'll be walking through the rest our staff that are at lesser risk than those people. We're hoping as soon as that vaccine arrives we'll be able to give it within 24 hours. We're not sure when that vaccine is going to arrive. We're hoping in the next several days to a week that we'll have vaccine here in Sioux City, and start giving that vaccine out."

"We're hearing more about the first take-home COVID-19 test that the FDA approved," said Breen. "How accurate are the test results and how will that help in the fight against COVID-19?

"That take home test is called an antigen test, which means it's not quite as accurate as the test we perform here in the labs," said Volz. "That's a PCR test. This test is fairly accurate. The numbers that we get show it's somewhere between 91% and 96% sensitive. It's going to be able to pick up that virus. We think this will be really helpful for people to test at home. Hopefully it will keep people out of the emergency room, or out of their primary care clinics where they are potentially infected to get tested. People will be able to test themselves more easily. It may be able to shorten up quarantine times because some of the tests that people are getting now take 4 or 5 days for a result. This test is really rapid. It takes about 20 minutes. So, I think that's going to we a welcome addition to the testing options that people have. It will be sold at drug stores, or online. And, that price it appears it will be pretty reasonable-- in the $30 range-- to get that test done.

"Did we end up seeing a post-Thanksgiving spike in hospitalizations?" asked Breen.

"Fortunately we did not see that surge that we really expected," said Volz. "I think we are fortunate in this region. Other parts of the country did see that surge. I think, though, that just because we didn't see a huge surge in patients here in Siouxland that it really goes to the fact that people really did follow the rules. The masking, and the due diligence that people are doing, is working and we need to continue doing that. And, to make sure we don't let down our guard as Christmas comes around. Because we could easily get a surge after Christmas. Just because we didn't get a surge after Thanksgiving doesn't mean we can't get a surge after Christmas."