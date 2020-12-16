Sioux Falls police seek 17-year-old in fatal shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police say they’re looking for a 17-year-old boy believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of another teenager during a drug deal. Authorities say the boy and a friend were meeting the victim, Ephraim Shulue, and another person to sell marijuana last Wednesday night. Police say a disagreement took place in what turned into a robbery and gunfire erupted in a parking lot. Police say at least three guns were involved in the shootout, Shulue’s, one that belongs to his friend and a third fired by the suspect. Officials say Shulue’s was struck by gunfire as he tried to flee the scene.