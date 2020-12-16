Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A suspect is in custody after a chase that started in North Sioux City led into Sioux City.

During the pursuit, police called off the chase due to public safety and then restarted it after the vehicle turned the wrong way onto Gordon Drive.

The truck then went down a dead-end road crashing into a ditch. Police say the driver did hit several other cars during the pursuit, but no one was injured.

The car was reported stolen out of Sioux Falls,