Temperatures continue to increase

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve been off to a chilly start this week, with temperatures dropping below average the last two days, something we hadn’t done in weeks.

But we are rebounding already, with temperatures back on an upturn.

Today looks to get closer to average, with a high near 30 but a mostly cloudy sky. So you’ll still need to be dressing warm, it’s a typical December day.

The cloudy skies stick with us into the night, and the low will be in the upper teens.

Tomorrow we move back above average, with temperatures reaching the upper 30s and gaining more sunshine.

Tomorrow night builds clouds back in, with another low in the upper teens.

Friday keeps the mostly cloudy sky, but by the afternoon there is a slight chance of getting rain and snow.

That continues into the late day hours, and by nighttime we will just be seeing some snow.

The high for Friday still makes it into the low 40s.

And 40s return later that weekend, so if any of that snow stuck around, it will be melting away pretty quickly.

Are there anymore snow chances before Christmas? Tune in to News 4 to get the full forecast.