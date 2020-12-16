Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden case

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance the federal tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden. That could set up a potential showdown with incoming acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen. Trump has been angry that outgoing Attorney General William Barr didn’t publicly announce the investigation into Hunter Biden. He’s consulted on the potential for a special counsel with top White House officials and outside allies. Beyond appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the younger Biden, Trump is interested in having another special counsel appointed to look into his own baseless claims of election fraud.