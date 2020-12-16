Tyson completes investigation of wagering allegations at Waterloo plant, fires 7 managers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. has announced seven managers at the Waterloo Tyson Pork Processing Plant have been fired following an independent investigation into allegations supervisors placed bets on who among the workforce would get the coronavirus.

Several managers at the Waterloo plant were suspended without pay on Nov. 19 after a wrongful death lawsuit tied to COVID-19 infections was filed.

The lawsuit alleges Plant Manager Tom Hart organized a cash buy-in, winner-take-all, betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager how many plant employees would test positive for COVID-19. It also alleges Tyson Foods, Inc. is guilty of a "willful and wanton disregard for workplace safety."

President & CEO Dean Banks was at the facility on Nov. 19 and again on Wednesday to speak with employees about the actions the company is taking.

“We value our people and expect everyone on the team, especially our leaders, to operate with integrity and care in everything we do. The behaviors exhibited by these individuals do not represent the Tyson core values, which is why we took immediate and appropriate action to get to the truth. Now that the investigation has concluded, we are taking action based on the findings.” Dean Banks, Tyson Foods President & CEO

According to a release from Tyson sent to our sister station KWWL, along with actions taken against those involved, the company plans on:

Opening more communication channels to hear the voices of team members, create a working group of local community leaders to strengthen collaboration

Reinforcing the importance of Tyson Foods’ core values and team behaviors

In an earlier statement, the company says it had retained the law firm Covington & Burling LLP to conduct the independent investigation into the allegations. Tyson says the investigation would be led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.