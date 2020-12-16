Vaccines expected at 112 Nebraska facilities next week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — More than 100 Nebraska hospitals and health facilities are expected to receive a new coronavirus vaccine next week, but the state won’t be getting as many overall doses as initially projected this month because of shipping delays. Officials say the state will get 32,400 doses of the vaccine from Moderna, assuming that the company’s drug wins federal approval on Thursday. Those doses will go to 112 Nebraska hospitals, health centers and health departments, including many in rural areas. The first 15,600 doses from drug manufacturer Pfizer arrived in Nebraska this week. A second Pfizer shipment set for next week has been postponed.