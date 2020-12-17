2 men sentenced to 65 years in prison for fatal drug robbery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A judge in Pennington County has sentenced two men to each spend 65 years in prison for killing a teenager during a drug robbery last year. Andre Martinez and Cole Waters, both 21, had earlier pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Emmanuel Hinton. The judge says one man planned the armed robbery and provided the handgun while the other pulled the trigger, but both are equally responsible for killing the Box Elder teen.