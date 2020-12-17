2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. government advisory panel has endorsed a second COVID-19 vaccine.

The action Thursday paves the way for the shot from Moderna to be added to the U.S. vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to act quickly to authorize the vaccine for emergency use.

The vaccination effort kicked off this week with a vaccine from Pfizer. The second vaccine comes after the worst day yet in the pandemic, with new records set for both case numbers and deaths.

Now that it has been approved, six million doses of the vaccine from Moderna could begin shipping next week. Those doses, for now, are being earmarked for health care workers and nursing home residents.

The Moderna vaccine is as effective as the Pfizer vaccine already in use but doesn't require subzero storage. So far two severe allergic reactions have been reported in health care workers receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.