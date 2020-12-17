A foggy start with temperatures still on the rise

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve been on a slow warm up ever since temperatures dropped on Monday.

But yesterday brought our temperatures near normal for this time of year, and today we jump up once again. Another bonus, it’s coming with sunshine.

So expect a mostly sunny Thursday with a high in the mid 30s.

Also plan on seeing some fog on the morning commute, with the eastern half of Siouxland seeing decreased visibilities.

Tonight will bring in more cloud coverage and the low will be in the low 20s.

The clouds stick around for Friday, but temperatures still move up. The high for Friday will be in the low 40s.

Late day Friday has a small chance of seeing some light snowfall. That snow continues through the night, and temperatures start to decline, with a low in the upper teens.

Saturday puts us back into the mid 30s, but we get a bit more sunshine, with a partly cloudy sky to kick off the weekend.

Sunday returns a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Monday will also be mostly sunny, with a high near 50. But can we hold on to those warmer days? Tune in to News 4 to find out.