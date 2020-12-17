16 students ‘Shop With A Cop’ at South Sioux City Walmart

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Some South Sioux City Elementary and Middle School Students got to "Shop With A Cop" Thursday morning.

Members of the South Sioux City Police Department, Dakota County Sheriff's Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol hosted students for their annual "Shop With A Cop" event at the South Sioux City Walmart.

Sixteen students were selected to be partnered with a law enforcement representative and were given $150 to buy gifts for themselves and their family members.

South Sioux City Police Department School Resource Officer Chad Cleveland said helping out the community is one of the reasons many go into law enforcement.

"We love being apart of the hangin' with the kids, we love dealing with kids, so when we get to take some kids that maybe had not such a great year especially with COVID and being a bad year on top of that it means everything to us, it makes me happy, it makes me smile," said Officer Cleveland.

The $2,400 used for the program was provided by a Walmart grant.