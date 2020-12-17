Banton’s triple-double leads Nebraska over Doane 110-64

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dalano Banton had a triple-double to lead Nebraska to a 110-64 victory over NAIA-member Doane. Banton had 13 points, 11 rebounds, and matched a career-best with 10 assists. He also blocked three shots, and has reached double figure scoring in each game this season. Teddy Allen, who entered sixth in the Big Ten in scoring, had 11 of his 16 points in the first half for Nebraska (4-3). Yvan Ouedraogo had career highs with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Trevor Lakes chipped in 12 points, on four 3-pointers, in his Nebraska debut. Joe Burt and Trey Winkler scored 11 points apiece for Doane.