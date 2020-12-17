Brothers arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Kyle

KYLE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say two brothers have been arrested in last month’s fatal stabbing of a Kyle man. Antoine Makes Good and Vinnies Makes Good are charged in federal court with second-degree murder in the death of Henry O’Rourke III. They are scheduled to appear in court Friday morning. Federal investigators say the 35-year-old O’Rourke was stabbed to death in Kyle on Nov. 1. Oglala Sioux Police Chief Bob Ecoffey told the Rapid City Journal he could not yet speak about the circumstances and motive surrounding the stabbing. Ecoffey says tribal officers and FBI agents made the arrests without incident.