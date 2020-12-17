California sets records for cases, deaths as virus surges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people are dying of COVID-19 every hour in California’s most populous county as hospitals struggle to keep up with the surge of coronavirus patients. On Wednesday, the state set daily records for newly reported cases and deaths. Most of California’s 40 million residents are under stay-at-home orders because of dwindling intensive care unit capacity. The massive rise in infections began in October and is being blamed largely on people ignoring safety measures and socializing with others. A pair of state advisory committees has started making potential life-and-death decisions over who is next in line for scarce vaccines.