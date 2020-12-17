Debunked COVID-19 myths survive online, despite facts

CHICAGO (AP) — An overwhelming amount of false information about COVID-19 followed the coronavirus as it circled the globe over the past year. Public health officials, fact checkers and doctors tried to quash hundreds of rumors, including speculation that the virus was created in a lab and hoax cures. But with the U.S., England and Canada now administering vaccines to millions of people, many falsehoods are seeing a resurgence online. Experts fear this could contribute to hesitancy over taking the vaccine. A survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted earlier this month showed that only half of Americans said they were willing to get the vaccine.