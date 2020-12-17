Dec. 17: Iowa reports 97 more COVID-19 deaths, 746 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,973 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 260,237 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 262,210 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 204,840 have recovered, an increase of 4,061 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 97 additional deaths connected to COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,451.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (204,840) and the number of deaths (3,451) from the total number of confirmed cases (262,210) shows there are currently 53,919 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 5,833 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,300,462 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate decreased to 13.7%, which is down from 13.9%.

According to the health department's latest report, 746 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 776 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 146 are in the ICU with 87 on ventilators. State data shows 65% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 147 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,135 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 70 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,629. To date, 9,717 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported six additional virus-related deaths, bringing Woodbury County's death toll to 151.

A total of 59 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 34 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 32 new cases were reported for a total of 3,465 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,848 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 21.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,455 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of 17 since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,007 have recovered.

Clay County has had ten virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 12 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,611. Of those cases, 1,223 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported one new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 13.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,150 cases on Wednesday, and that number rose to 3,178 by Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 2,516 have recovered.

Two additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 44.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 22 additional cases bringing its total to 4,138. Of those cases, 3,486 have recovered.

There has been one additional virus-related death in Sioux County, bringing its death toll to 40.