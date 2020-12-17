Dec. 17: Nebraska reports 1,297 new cases, 5 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 1,297 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 153,400.

Five additional virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 1,453.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 602 residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, down from 646 residents on Wednesday. A total of 4,930 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 88,176 an increase of 2,261 from Wednesday.

So far, 811,867 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and health experts say 658,073 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department reported eight new positive cases in Cedar County on Thursday, bringing its total to 687. Of those cases, 395 have recovered.

The state health department says there have been eight virus-related deaths in Cedar County.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported three more COVID-19 cases in Dixon County, with its total now at 505. Of those cases, 353 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported in Dixon County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 14 new cases for Thurston County, with its total now at 822. Officials say 608 of those cases have recovered.

To date, Thurston County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Eleven new positive cases were reported in Wayne County by the NNPHD, bringing the county's total to 902. Of those cases, 700 have recovered.

Five virus-related deaths have been reported by local health officials since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and the Dakota County Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cuming, Dakota, Madison, and Stanton counties. Therefore, these counties were omitted from today's update and will be included again once their next updates are released.