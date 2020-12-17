Dec. 17: South Dakota active COVID-19 cases drop to 8,756

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 594 more cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 92,603.

According to Thursday's report, 507 of the new cases are confirmed and 87 are probable.

State health officials say there are 8,756 active cases in the state, a decrease of 2,231 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported one new virus-related death, bringing the state's death toll to 1,301.

State data reported 2,824 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 83,140.

Currently, 406 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 412. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,317 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 1,106 Pfizer vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had four new cases, bringing its total to 1,436. Of those cases, 1,365 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported in Bon Homme County, keeping its death toll to 21.

Vaccines have yet to be administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported eight new cases, keeping its total to 1,535. State health officials say 1,410 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Nine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clay County.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,155 to 6,220. Officials say 5,442 of those cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lincoln County has had 57 deaths connected to COVID-19.

The state health department says 151 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 17 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,470. So far, 1,286 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had no additional virus-related deaths reported, keeping its death toll to 27.

Four vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 20 new cases, bringing the total to 2,291. Officials say 1,980 of those cases have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 18 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.