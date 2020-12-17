EU Parliament issues 3-day ultimatum for post-Brexit deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament has issued an ultimatum to Brexit negotiators, warning that MEPs will not ratify a trade deal this year if an agreement is not secured by Sunday night. Negotiators from the EU and the United Kingdom are in Brussels trying to reach an agreement that should avoid costly chaos on the borders at the end of the year. To enter into force, a deal would need ratification from the European Parliament — as well as British lawmakers. To prepare for a sudden exit on January 1, the EU has proposed four contingency measures to make sure that at least air and road traffic would continue between both sides as smoothly as possible for the next six months.