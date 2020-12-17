Firefighters donate to help Siouxland soldiers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters competed in the annual Movember contest to raise money for a local charity.

This year, those who took part raised more than $400 by paying a small fee to compete for the best mustache, which has been a competition among the group for three years in a row.

Firefighters are giving that money to Support Siouxland Soldiers for holiday care packages that will be sent to deployed troops.

Participants say they look forward to raising these funds every year.

"We get a lot of support from the community and we get to go out every day and serve. And this is just another way of us serving the community. Support Siouxland Soldiers is a great cause and they help those overseas get a little bit of holiday joy this season," said Derek Dewitt, Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Assoc. Local 7