Former sportscaster, Florida US Rep. Earl Hutto dies at 94

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A former U.S. representative who served Florida for 16 years has died at 94. His daughter told The Associated Press that Earl Hutto died Monday in Pensacola, where he lived after retiring in 1995. Hutto was a longtime radio and television sportscaster before he went into politics first as a state representative in 1972. Hutto was the last Democratic congressman to be elected to the state’s 1st District in the western Panhandle, now represented by Republican Matt Gaetz. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough succeeded him in 1995 and said on Twitter Hutto was “as good and decent a man as I ever met in Washington.”