Goodwill of the Great Plains provides kids with winter gear despite not being able to have annual Shoe and Mitten Party

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Like many events this year, the Goodwill of the Great Plains' annual Shoe and Mitten party looked a little different this year.

Instead of a big event, winter items were brought directly to those who need them.

"They feel our love. They feel the love of the community," said Eric Kilburn, Principal at Unity Point Elementary.

While kids couldn't come to the Goodwill for their annual Shoe and Mitten party this year because of the pandemic, Goodwill still wanted to be able to provide those winter essentials for those who need a little extra help.

Eric Kilburn, principal of Unity Point Elementary was one of the schools that on the receiving end of the modified event.

"Some of our families can't afford new gloves, new hats, every single year. And our kids grow. They need them almost every year. And so, it's a vital function for our children, for children that don't have the means to continue to buy these things every single year. And for the Goodwill to do what they did is just absolutely tremendous," said Kilburn.

Leaders with the Goodwill of the Great Plains say they served 746 kids from Sioux City and South Sioux City.

"We were actually able to serve as many kids as we normally would, but just in a different scenario. And we distribute the shoes to them directly," said Charlotte Nelson, Chief Administrative Officer for Goodwill of the Great Plains.

Kilburn adds seeing the joy on the kids' faces when they see their new winter items completely warms his heart.

"And they're just jacked. They're excited that they've got this brand new thing on. And they're excited to see me. And I'm like 'dude that is so cool! I bet you can run faster because you've got that on, go show me!' And they'll take off running," said Kilburn.

Despite not being able to host the big event, Nelson says they wanted to make sure kids have gear to combat the cold Midwestern winter.

"A lot of these kids, their needs get put on the back-burner. Their families have to make other decisions this time of year, especially with COVID. Some people losing their jobs. So, it's very important that this program exists, so we can help kids stay warm this winter," said Nelson.

And Kilburn says the shoes, mittens, and hats bring much more than just warmth for the kids.

"Any time they get something new it's just really awesome for them, because they know they're loved. They know they're cared for. And of course their parents do that for them most of the time, but it's truly special when we can provide that for them too because we're an extension of their family. We really feel that way," said Kilburn.

Leaders with the Goodwill add while they weren't able to have volunteers personally fit shoes for kids, they were able to collaborate with local community partners to connect with the families in need of those winter items.