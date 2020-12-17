IDPH announces new release dates and amounts for COVID-19 vaccines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon it's now expecting to receive 138,300 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month.

Governor Reynolds announced on Dec. 3 that Iowa would receive 172,000 total doses. The new amount is 19.59% less than the original amount. IDPH announced Wednesday night it might not receive as much as 30% of the initially anticipated amount.

The state says it's already received 26,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The next scheduled shipment is 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday and also 53,800 doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine.

The state is emphasizing these numbers are subject to change.

An IDPH spokesperson says they still plan on vaccinating nursing home residents starting the week of Dec. 28 but the process may not be completed as fast as originally planned.

Expected Approximate Vaccine Allocation