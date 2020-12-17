Iowa State Auditor: Lawmakers could approve cash reserves for pandemic aid

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa's state auditor says the pandemic has brought about Iowa's "rainiest day." Rob Sand is asking lawmakers to spend money from the state's cash reserve fund, and emergency fund, to offer relief to individuals and small businesses.

During a 26-minute budget presentation to the media, Thursday afternoon, Sand said state government will be sitting on over $1-billion by June. But, Sand claims the state has over $700-million, right now. "There's a lot of room to protect lives and livelihoods," said Rob Sand, Iowa State Auditor. "Through increasing testing, small business relief grants, and income assistance while we can still be fiscally responsible."

Sand says "targeted spending", right now, is the best investment towards ending the pandemic and having a "normal" to return to.

Sand estimates there's $290-million in cash reserves that can be spent by the legislature for non-recurring emergency expenses. But, Sand says, if three-fifths of the legislature supports it, all $587-million in the cash reserves can be spent. Sand says that would still leave the state government with hundreds of millions of dollars in surplus.