Macron is the latest world leader to catch COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19, joining a growing list of others just as inoculation drives against the illness are beginning in a number of countries. Macron, 42, has repeatedly said he is sticking to strict sanitary protocols during the pandemic, including not shaking hands, wearing a mask and keeping distance from other people. The Elysee Palace announced on Thursday that Macron would be isolating for seven days. It said the president took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared.” The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced