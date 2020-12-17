MercyOne administers first COVID-19 vaccines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has administered its first COVID-19 vaccines to the staff.

Woodbury County is expected to get 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The Siouxland District Health Department says the first vaccines will be reserved for health care workers.

The SDHD says the first shipment of vaccines is all first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and three weeks the second dose should arrive. Each Pfizer vaccine requires two doses for full coverage.

Next week, Woodbury County is expected to get 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.