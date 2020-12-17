Moms of Americans jailed in Italian police slaying testify

ROME (AP) — The mother of a young man from California has told a court in Rome trying him in the fatal stabbing an Italian police officer that her son, after years of struggling with depression, attempted suicide by jumping off a pier near the Golden Gate Bridge a year before the slaying. Leah Elder testified on Thursday for the defense. The now 20-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder was visiting a California friend, Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, in Rome in July 2019 when both youths were arrested in the slaying of Carabiniere Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega. Both defendants have said they mistook him and a fellow plainclothes officer for criminals trying to attack them.