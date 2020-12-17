More fog tonight for some before a cold front arrives Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Low clouds and fog stayed in place for much of the day across eastern Siouxland while the rest of us finally got to enjoy some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures again.

Eastern Siouxland will see the thickest fog again tonight as lows go into the low 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies take over on Friday with maybe a few sprinkles or flurries possible as a cold front moves through the area with highs near 40.

Skies will clear out Friday night leaving us with a mostly sunny day Saturday with cooler highs in the low to mid 30s.

Then we’ll get to see some quickly warming conditions.

I'll tell you how warm we'll get and how much things change just before Christmas in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.