Nebraska mayors voice frustration over incomplete construction project

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A coalition of 21 mayors in Nebraska are voicing their frustration about an incomplete construction project, and they're writing to their state senators to complain.

The Nebraska Expressway System highway program was put in place in 1988. It planned for the development of 600 miles of four-lane highways, including portions of highways 275, 81, 77, 75, and 30.

Three decades later, almost a third of the project is still unfinished. Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning was one of the mayors in the coalition and said it was a way to remind the Nebraska Unicameral that the project needs to get done.

"This if anything served as a reminder that there's still unfinished work here and that by not doing it, by continuing this trend of inaction, we're doing a disservice to the c citizens of Nebraska," said Mayor Moenning.

The Nebraska Expressway System highway program aims to better connect the major communities in Nebraska to each other, and the interstate system.